Shenzhen doctor travels 1600km to perform life-saving surgery on a newborn with difficulty breathing. Photo: Handout
Chinese doctor travels hundreds of kilometres to save life of newborn baby with breathing difficulties after father’s appeal
- A doctor packed up his surgical instruments and travelled 650 kilometres to perform surgery on a seriously ill newborn baby
- The baby boy was diagnosed with congenital bilateral vocal cord paralysis after doctors noticed he was unable to breathe by himself
