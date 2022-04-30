A woman in her late-20s dressed as an old woman as a way to care for her grandfather. Photo: Weibo
Chinese woman wears old-age makeup and dresses like an elder so her grandfather would recognise her in afterlife

  • The woman was raised by her grandparents after her father died when she was a little girl
  • She has been caring for her 96-year-old grandfather after he fell and lost his mobility

Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 30 Apr, 2022

