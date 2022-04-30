A woman in her late-20s dressed as an old woman as a way to care for her grandfather. Photo: Weibo
Chinese woman wears old-age makeup and dresses like an elder so her grandfather would recognise her in afterlife
- The woman was raised by her grandparents after her father died when she was a little girl
- She has been caring for her 96-year-old grandfather after he fell and lost his mobility
Topic | China society
A woman in her late-20s dressed as an old woman as a way to care for her grandfather. Photo: Weibo