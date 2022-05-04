Woman uses plastic bags, leftover fabrics and household scraps to make elaborate Chinese Imperial court dresses. Photo: Handout
Chinese imperial court clothes made with plastic, scraps and recycled materials a hit in China
- Dressmaker Lv from Luoyang in central China’s Henan province has spent five years making the clothes during her spare time
- Her dresses inspired by the clothes of Chinese emperors and made using plastic bags, discarded fabrics and scraps have proved popular
