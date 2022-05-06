The story of a dog in China returning home after his owner died (right) reminded people of the movie Hachiko: A Dog’s Tale (left). Photo: SCMP composite
Imitating a Richard Gere film, dog escapes city and travels 40km home to live the life he had before his owner died
- The dog, named Big Yellow, had been adopted by his owner’s son after the father died
- But he only lasted a week in the big city, sneaking out and returning home 40km away
