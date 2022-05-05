A young woman has stunned rescuers after surviving under a collapsed building with half a bottle of water and a blanket for more than 130 hours. Photo: SCMP Artwork
China’s ‘miracle’ survivor pulled from rubble of illegally built 6- storey building more than 88 hours after disaster
- So far 10 people have been rescued and 5 bodies recovered. More than 50 people are still missing
- The building, which housed residential apartments and businesses, was built illegally by the occupants
