A couple driving a Porsche ruined a farmer’s crops (left) and a woman lived in a phone booth for a month (right). Photo: SCMP composite
Quirky China: Porsche owners trash farm, quarantine in a phone booth for weeks and Shanghai couple have a huge online wedding
- A nomadic woman in Shanghai lived in a phone booth for most of April after the city went into lockdown
- Another consequence of the lockdown was a couple who invited 3,000 guests to their online wedding
