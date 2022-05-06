A couple driving a Porsche ruined a farmer’s crops (left) and a woman lived in a phone booth for a month (right). Photo: SCMP composite
A couple driving a Porsche ruined a farmer’s crops (left) and a woman lived in a phone booth for a month (right). Photo: SCMP composite
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Quirky China: Porsche owners trash farm, quarantine in a phone booth for weeks and Shanghai couple have a huge online wedding

  • A nomadic woman in Shanghai lived in a phone booth for most of April after the city went into lockdown
  • Another consequence of the lockdown was a couple who invited 3,000 guests to their online wedding

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 5:19pm, 6 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A couple driving a Porsche ruined a farmer’s crops (left) and a woman lived in a phone booth for a month (right). Photo: SCMP composite
A couple driving a Porsche ruined a farmer’s crops (left) and a woman lived in a phone booth for a month (right). Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE