A young boy in China survived home alone for more than two months with no one but a cat and a dog with him. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Shanghai coronavirus: 13-year-old Chinese boy survives home alone for 66 days with pets after parents trapped in lockdown

  • The boy’s parents were stuck in Shanghai after the city went into lockdown at the beginning of April
  • While the boy was able to care for himself and his pets, his parents said the house was in a filthy state when they returned

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 9 May, 2022

