Chinese social media turns on Tibetan herder once hailed as the ‘most handsome boy’ in China with some claiming he is talentless as he takes legal action and threatens to sue others. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese social media turns on Tibetan herder once hailed as the ‘most handsome boy’ in China with some claiming he is talentless as he takes legal action and threatens to sue others. Photo: SCMP Artwork
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Tibetan herder known as ‘China’s most handsome man’ sues after criticism he is untalented and just pretty

  • Dingzhen Zhenzhu shot to fame in November 2020 when a seven-second clip showing his ‘innocent smile’ and ‘pretty face’ went viral
  • Soon there was a backlash, primarily from men, who mocked placing so much value on looks, while others said he was not that handsome

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 12:00pm, 10 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese social media turns on Tibetan herder once hailed as the ‘most handsome boy’ in China with some claiming he is talentless as he takes legal action and threatens to sue others. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese social media turns on Tibetan herder once hailed as the ‘most handsome boy’ in China with some claiming he is talentless as he takes legal action and threatens to sue others. Photo: SCMP Artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE