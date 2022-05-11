‘Pay me back triple’: woman borrows US$2526 to pay her shop rent from her daughter who demands huge interest charges. Photo: SCMP Artwork
‘Pay me back three times’: mother in China borrows rent money from thrifty teen daughter who demands huge interest charges

  • The yearly rent was due for the family’s shop but the mother had fallen slightly short
  • Her savings-conscious teen daughter surprised her with the money, but said she wanted three times as much in repayment

Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang

Updated: 3:00pm, 11 May, 2022

