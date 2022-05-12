A Chinese man spends his life savings to build a school for disabled children and young adults and helps many find jobs. Photo: SCMP Artwork
A Chinese man spends his life savings to build a school for disabled children and young adults and helps many find jobs. Photo: SCMP Artwork
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Teacher in China spends life savings creating a school and education system to help more than 500 disabled students

  • 12 years ago Liu Aiye spent all his savings creating a special school for the disabled and has educated hundreds and helped many to find work after graduation
  • The school provides education, as well as meals and accommodation for the students

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 12:00pm, 12 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese man spends his life savings to build a school for disabled children and young adults and helps many find jobs. Photo: SCMP Artwork
A Chinese man spends his life savings to build a school for disabled children and young adults and helps many find jobs. Photo: SCMP Artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE