China’s DIY ‘Useless Edison’ makes a rotating car to simulate weightlessness and realise his space travel dream, but vomited on a test drive. SCMP Artwork
China’s ‘Useless Edison’ invents weightless centrifugal car so he can feel like he is in space while driving, but vomits on test drive
- Geng Shuai has long been known in mainland China as ‘Useless Edison’ for his novel but impractical inventions
- Geng’s most famous invention is a barbecue piano car, which allows a person to play the piano and roast meat while driving
