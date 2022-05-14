Quirky news: boy chef cooks for class and the most inconvenient convenience store. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Quirky China: boy aged 6 called ‘Little Cook God’, most ‘inconvenient’ store, dad buys son toilet to help with homework

  • A little boy has wowed China with his cooking abilities, although his father is a former chef who helped him
  • A convenience store in Central China has been dubbed the ‘most inconvenient’ due to its location on the side of a cliff

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:07am, 14 May, 2022

