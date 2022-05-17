A woman in China started a service of sending good night text messages to people for one yuan per message. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Like a lighthouse for the lonely’: Chinese woman sells over 30,000 goodnight text messages at 15 US cents each to people needing comfort
- Wong Biying was struggling with loneliness and insomnia about a decade ago
- She decided to start a service to offer others in similar circumstances a feeling that someone cared about them
