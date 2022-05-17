A Chinese university’s move to shift a swimming test online sparks a wave of mockery on social media. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese university becomes a laughing stock after telling students to do final swimming test ‘online’ before graduating

  • Shanghai University announces final swimming test will be ‘online’
  • The move has been met with widespread online mockery

Liya Su
Liya Su

Updated: 9:42am, 17 May, 2022

