In Quirky China, a monkey resembles a person and three puppies were stolen because they were so cute. Photo: SCMP composite
Quirky China: square-faced monkey resembles humans, cute puppies stolen and returned and a daily queue of people stealing toilet paper
- A monkey became an internet sensation for its square face and human expressions
- Elderly Chinese people queue up every day to steal way too much toilet paper from a public restroom
