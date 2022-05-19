In Quirky China, a monkey resembles a person and three puppies were stolen because they were so cute. Photo: SCMP composite
Quirky China: square-faced monkey resembles humans, cute puppies stolen and returned and a daily queue of people stealing toilet paper

  • A monkey became an internet sensation for its square face and human expressions
  • Elderly Chinese people queue up every day to steal way too much toilet paper from a public restroom

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 3:00pm, 19 May, 2022

