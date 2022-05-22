A woman in China criticises wedding photos which she says make her look fat and is sued by the photography studio responsible. Photo: SCMP Artwork
‘Fat’ wedding: Chinese woman told to apologise for comments about photography studio she claimed ruined her bridal photos

  • Criticisms of a photo studio on social media have landed an unhappy bride in hot water after the company took her to court
  • ‘In the pictures, I looked like a 165-pound fatty,’ Wang told the court of her reaction when she received the pre-wedding photos

Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 22 May, 2022

