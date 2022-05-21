A man’s childhood dream comes true after he builds a luxury home for his dogs that has a pool, disco and an amusement park with a Ferris wheel. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Man in China spends small fortune on mini dog mansion with a disco, pool and roller coaster for his pets
- Stung by online criticism of the modest kennel he built for his dogs, a man in China has gone all out building a dream home for his beloved canines
- The mini puppy mansion includes air conditioners, a TV set, a water dispenser, an elevator, a bathroom, swimming pools, a disco, a Ferris wheel and more
