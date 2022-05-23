A four-year-old Chinese boy who aspires to become a professional rider trains four times a week with adult riders. Photo: SCMP Artwork
A four-year-old Chinese boy who aspires to become a professional rider trains four times a week with adult riders. Photo: SCMP Artwork
People & Culture /  Trending in China

China’s 4-year-old motorcyclist: while his classmates play, this kindergartener spends his time training to be a professional rider

  • Xia Boen, 4, spends most of his spare time outside school at a motorsports circuit in China and aspires to become a professional motorcycle rider
  • Already an adept motorcycle rider, Boen is also handy when it comes to the mechanical workings of his bike

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:37pm, 23 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A four-year-old Chinese boy who aspires to become a professional rider trains four times a week with adult riders. Photo: SCMP Artwork
A four-year-old Chinese boy who aspires to become a professional rider trains four times a week with adult riders. Photo: SCMP Artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE