Man climbs six floors up the outside of a building to save a girl who became trapped hanging from security bars after falling from a window. Photo: Weibo
Chinese firefighter ‘hero’ climbs up six floors with bare hands from outside building to save girl after fall from window left her dangling perilously
- A firefighter saved his 5-year-old neighbour who was trapped hanging from a security grille outside a window of her sixth-floor home in China
- The girl had been lying on the windowsill when she fell and got stuck hanging in between the window security grilles
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Man climbs six floors up the outside of a building to save a girl who became trapped hanging from security bars after falling from a window. Photo: Weibo