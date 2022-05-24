Man climbs six floors up the outside of a building to save a girl who became trapped hanging from security bars after falling from a window. Photo: Weibo
Chinese firefighter ‘hero’ climbs up six floors with bare hands from outside building to save girl after fall from window left her dangling perilously

  • A firefighter saved his 5-year-old neighbour who was trapped hanging from a security grille outside a window of her sixth-floor home in China
  • The girl had been lying on the windowsill when she fell and got stuck hanging in between the window security grilles

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:06am, 24 May, 2022

