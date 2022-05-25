Chinese TV station apologises for copying famous dance, seen below, after public outcry. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese TV station apologises after getting caught plagiarising popular backbend dance and passing it off as original work

  • The broadcast of the stolen work was seen on social media by the directors of the original dance who immediately questioned its authenticity
  • The TV station initially deleted the comments, before later admitting to the plagiarism and apologising

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:17pm, 25 May, 2022

