Surprise! Man proposes to his girlfriend with a ring that’s been hidden inside her Kindle reading device for 7 years. Photo: SCMP Artwork
‘Surprise, surprise’: Chinese man hides wedding ring inside future wife’s Kindle device for 7 years until their big day
- A man in China hid a wedding ring inside his girlfriend’s Kindle device as a surprise, waiting 7 years before revealing it to her on their big day
- His wedding planner suggested he wait until his wedding day to reveal it as a way to show his love
