‘Surprise, surprise’: Chinese man hides wedding ring inside future wife’s Kindle device for 7 years until their big day

  • A man in China hid a wedding ring inside his girlfriend’s Kindle device as a surprise, waiting 7 years before revealing it to her on their big day
  • His wedding planner suggested he wait until his wedding day to reveal it as a way to show his love

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 28 May, 2022

