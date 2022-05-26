A baby went viral in China for hanging out upside down (left) and textbooks in China were deemed ugly (right). Photo: SCMP composite
A baby went viral in China for hanging out upside down (left) and textbooks in China were deemed ugly (right). Photo: SCMP composite
Trending
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Quirky China: Smiling baby finds himself hanging upside down, maths textbooks are so ugly people demand apology and fire-breathing student sparks lawsuit

  • A viral video showed a baby just hanging upside down after he fell from his cradle
  • A father is suing a school after his son failed during a fire-breathing performance

Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 26 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A baby went viral in China for hanging out upside down (left) and textbooks in China were deemed ugly (right). Photo: SCMP composite
A baby went viral in China for hanging out upside down (left) and textbooks in China were deemed ugly (right). Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE