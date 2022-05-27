Chinese man detained after a vanity desk mirror he gave to a live-streamer was found to contain a hidden webcam. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Man in China caught giving spycam make-up mirrors as ‘gifts’ to women and encouraged them to use while ‘naked’
- A man in China has been arrested after gifting a work colleague a vanity mirror containing spy cameras
- One recording on a memory card in the mirror was marked ‘2019’, indicating there may have been other victims
