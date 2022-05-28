Amid a worsening jobs market in China for young people, debate about age discrimination is raging after a firm rescinded a graduate position offer because a 24-year-old student was ‘too old’. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese firm Unicom’s dismissal of a 24-year-old undergraduate because she is ‘too old’, renews age discrimination debate
- A number of young students offered graduate roles with a major Chinese firm have been told the positions are no longer available due to their ages
- In China, the current retirement age for men is 60, 55 for white-collar women workers and 50 their blue-collar counterparts
