Amid a worsening jobs market in China for young people, debate about age discrimination is raging after a firm rescinded a graduate position offer because a 24-year-old student was ‘too old’. Photo: Getty Images
Amid a worsening jobs market in China for young people, debate about age discrimination is raging after a firm rescinded a graduate position offer because a 24-year-old student was ‘too old’. Photo: Getty Images
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Chinese firm Unicom’s dismissal of a 24-year-old undergraduate because she is ‘too old’, renews age discrimination debate

  • A number of young students offered graduate roles with a major Chinese firm have been told the positions are no longer available due to their ages
  • In China, the current retirement age for men is 60, 55 for white-collar women workers and 50 their blue-collar counterparts

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 28 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Amid a worsening jobs market in China for young people, debate about age discrimination is raging after a firm rescinded a graduate position offer because a 24-year-old student was ‘too old’. Photo: Getty Images
Amid a worsening jobs market in China for young people, debate about age discrimination is raging after a firm rescinded a graduate position offer because a 24-year-old student was ‘too old’. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE