A male lion has delighted the internet for his ‘fringe’ haircut. Photo: SCMP composite
Quirky China: Zoo denies it gave a lion a cute fringe, Mao-tai ice cream and a police officer patents noise-reducing square-dancing tool
- Lion with fabulous fringe has gone viral internationally, with a zoo worker explaining the hairdo is the result of humidity
- Mao-tai said it plans to launch an ice cream that uses the famous liquor as a main ingredient
