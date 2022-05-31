A woman who goes by the name He Yuxiu said she was fired from a school when they found out she caught Covid-19 months ago. Photo: SCMP
Covid-19 stigma: Chinese teacher said she was fired for catching the virus in Ukraine despite proving full recovery

  • The teacher had contracted Covid-19 in Ukraine in February and tested positive when she returned to China during the war
  • But she said she had taken about 50 Covid-19 tests since returning and was given a ‘green code’ signifying she was not a risk

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 12:26pm, 31 May, 2022

