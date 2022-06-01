A boy in China went viral for helping a middle-aged refuse collector carry some bags (left) and a woman accidentally threw away an expensive ring (right). Photo: SCMP composite
A boy in China went viral for helping a middle-aged refuse collector carry some bags (left) and a woman accidentally threw away an expensive ring (right). Photo: SCMP composite
Trending
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Love and courage in China: teenager helps refuse collector with heavy bags, policemen return US$7,500 diamond ring found in rubbish bin and a sleepy boy gets a bus ride home

  • The teenager saw the middle-aged refuse collector when he was taking a bathroom break at school
  • The boy had fallen asleep on the bus and his mother did not realise he had not got off

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:12am, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A boy in China went viral for helping a middle-aged refuse collector carry some bags (left) and a woman accidentally threw away an expensive ring (right). Photo: SCMP composite
A boy in China went viral for helping a middle-aged refuse collector carry some bags (left) and a woman accidentally threw away an expensive ring (right). Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE