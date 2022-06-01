A former stepfather tried to sue his ex-stepson for money spent on university costs before he was divorced from his mother. Photo: Handout
Chinese man takes legal action demanding ex-stepson repay US$5,300, the cost of raising him after divorce
- A former stepfather has taken legal action to recover money he spent on his ex-stepson after the boy’s mother divorced him
- He claimed the money had been spent on tuition and living expenses including food and clothes during the ex-stepson’s university study
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A former stepfather tried to sue his ex-stepson for money spent on university costs before he was divorced from his mother. Photo: Handout