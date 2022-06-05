A Chinese merchant loses US$4,500 after he mistakenly transferred the money to a man who later blocked him on social media after spending the cash. Photo: Handout
Struggling fruit seller in China loses US$4,500 after transferring sum to wrong person who then went on spending spree
- A fruit seller in southwestern China has transferred US$4,500 meant for a supplier to a former customer by mistake
- The beneficiary dodged attempts by the fruit seller to reach him, blocking his number and ignoring calls before finally admitting he spent the money
