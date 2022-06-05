A Chinese academic stole the work of at least 10 academics, including a close colleague for her master’s dissertation, renewing debate on widespread fraud in China’s tertiary sector. Photo: Handout
A Chinese academic stole the work of at least 10 academics, including a close colleague for her master’s dissertation, renewing debate on widespread fraud in China’s tertiary sector. Photo: Handout
China’s universities hit with new academic scandal after deputy dean stole work from 10 academics for dissertation

  • The plagiarism was revealed by a colleague who blew the whistle and accused the university of ignoring widespread misconduct
  • China has been plagued by cases of plagiarism and fraud in recent years despite efforts to crack down on the problem

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:12pm, 5 Jun, 2022

