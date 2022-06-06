A Chinese father wears a skirt to teach his daughters how to avoid upskirt photos and wins praise on the internet. Photo: Handout
A Chinese father wears a skirt to teach his daughters how to avoid upskirt photos and wins praise on the internet. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Chinese father filmed shirtless in a skirt teaching his daughters how to avoid ‘wardrobe malfunction’ in viral video

  • A video of a shirtless father wearing a skirt in an attempt to show his two daughters how to avoid wardrobe malfunctions has gone viral
  • In the clip, the father also shows the girls what not to do by squatting with his legs open and says: ‘Don’t do it like your mother’

Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 6 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese father wears a skirt to teach his daughters how to avoid upskirt photos and wins praise on the internet. Photo: Handout
A Chinese father wears a skirt to teach his daughters how to avoid upskirt photos and wins praise on the internet. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE