A Chinese father wears a skirt to teach his daughters how to avoid upskirt photos and wins praise on the internet. Photo: Handout
Chinese father filmed shirtless in a skirt teaching his daughters how to avoid ‘wardrobe malfunction’ in viral video
- A video of a shirtless father wearing a skirt in an attempt to show his two daughters how to avoid wardrobe malfunctions has gone viral
- In the clip, the father also shows the girls what not to do by squatting with his legs open and says: ‘Don’t do it like your mother’
