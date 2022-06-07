A real-life ‘Bling Empire’ incident in Shenzhen: woman uses her Bentley to block another car in parking space dispute, threatens to bring in a fleet of 50 more if row escalates. Photo: Handout
China’s real-life Bling Empire: Bentley and Rolls-Royce owners’ petty feud over car space ends in violent brawl caught on video
- A woman is filmed shouting that her parking space has been stolen and appears to threaten to bring ‘50 Bentleys’ to escalate row
- The dispute between the car owners got physical and raises questions about how people in supposedly socialist China had amassed such wealth
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A real-life ‘Bling Empire’ incident in Shenzhen: woman uses her Bentley to block another car in parking space dispute, threatens to bring in a fleet of 50 more if row escalates. Photo: Handout