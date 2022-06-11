Man steals US$3,700 in wedding gift money and then loaned the groom some of the stolen cash before joining the reception. Photo: Handout
Man steals US$3,700 in wedding gift money and then loaned the groom some of the stolen cash before joining the reception. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Man in China who stole US$3,700 from a classmate on his wedding day, then ‘loaned’ back some stolen cash to groom gets 2 years jail

  • A man stole wedding gift money from a classmate after turning up at the groom’s father’s house before the wedding
  • He broke into a locked cupboard and stole 25,000 yuan (US$3,700), then went to the wedding reception, gave a small amount back to the newlyweds as a gift and loaned some of the stolen cash to the groom

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 11 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Man steals US$3,700 in wedding gift money and then loaned the groom some of the stolen cash before joining the reception. Photo: Handout
Man steals US$3,700 in wedding gift money and then loaned the groom some of the stolen cash before joining the reception. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE