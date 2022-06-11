Man steals US$3,700 in wedding gift money and then loaned the groom some of the stolen cash before joining the reception. Photo: Handout
Man in China who stole US$3,700 from a classmate on his wedding day, then ‘loaned’ back some stolen cash to groom gets 2 years jail
- A man stole wedding gift money from a classmate after turning up at the groom’s father’s house before the wedding
- He broke into a locked cupboard and stole 25,000 yuan (US$3,700), then went to the wedding reception, gave a small amount back to the newlyweds as a gift and loaned some of the stolen cash to the groom
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Man steals US$3,700 in wedding gift money and then loaned the groom some of the stolen cash before joining the reception. Photo: Handout