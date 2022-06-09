A devastated man is seeking a divorce after learning his wife of 16 years was having an affair and none of his three daughters are his biological children. Photo: Handout
Man in China seeks divorce from wife of 16 years after paternity tests reveal 3 daughters he raised are not his children

  • A man in China is seeking a divorce after discovering his wife has been having an affair and the couple’s three children are not his
  • He initially forgave his wife for cheating, but changed his mind after paternity tests revealed the truth about their children’s parentage

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Jun, 2022

