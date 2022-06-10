A Chinese man takes new ‘girlfriend’ to meet parents then gets duped into lending her thousands only to find it is actually a man in disguise. Photo: Handout
Chinese man using make-up and women’s clothing tricks man into 6-month ‘relationship’ and steals US$8,700
- On their first date in person, the victim asked the scammer why ‘she’ had an Adam’s apple but believed the claim it was from surgery in ‘her’ youth
- The victim’s parents bought the ruse as well due to the scammer’s convincing make-up and clothing
