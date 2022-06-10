Police officer saves the day for gaokao student and a special fish pond for kindergarteners. Photo: Handout
Police officer saves the day for gaokao student and a special fish pond for kindergarteners. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Quirky China: student loses ID in toilet before university exam, school teaches water safety with fish and good luck banner scandal

  • A lucky student was able to sit his university entrance exam after losing his ID card in a toilet right before it started thanks to the help of a police officer
  • A banner wishing students sitting university entrance exams good luck made by prison sparks local controversy

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 3:13pm, 10 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officer saves the day for gaokao student and a special fish pond for kindergarteners. Photo: Handout
Police officer saves the day for gaokao student and a special fish pond for kindergarteners. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE