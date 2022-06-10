Police officer saves the day for gaokao student and a special fish pond for kindergarteners. Photo: Handout
Quirky China: student loses ID in toilet before university exam, school teaches water safety with fish and good luck banner scandal
- A lucky student was able to sit his university entrance exam after losing his ID card in a toilet right before it started thanks to the help of a police officer
- A banner wishing students sitting university entrance exams good luck made by prison sparks local controversy
