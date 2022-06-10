Cheerful family members wave a banner outside an exam venue celebrating that their daughter now has time to ‘fall in love after completing the gaokao. Photo: Toutiao
China’s gaokao university entrance exam: family celebrates end of daughter’s test with banner declaring she can now ‘fall in love’
- A family took their delight at the end of their daughter’s university exams ending to extremes with a huge banner about her future love life
- The amusing sight was filmed and has spread across mainland Chinese social media as the country marks the end of the gaokao exams this week
