A secret recording of a phone conversation that led to people attacking a woman about her literary views of Chinese novelist Mo Yan restarts ethical debate in China. Photo: Handout
Ethics debate after Chinese commentator secretly records caller’s complaint and posts audio online resulting in harassment
- Sima Nan is a famous online commentator and journalist in mainland China and is known for his nationalistic and populist internet broadcasts
- Now he is at the centre of an ethics debate after secretly recording then releasing a phone call with a woman who disagreed with him
