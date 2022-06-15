The mainland Chinese internet is abuzz with a story about a woman pouring hot soup on the head of a fellow student over a seating dispute. Photo: SCMP composite
In a bowl of hot soup: Chinese university student goes viral after dumping scalding soup onto another student over seating dispute

  • The student had taken a seat being saved by another student but instead of moving away, she poured the soup on her head after the confrontation
  • The university said the perpetrator would receive demerits

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 3:00pm, 15 Jun, 2022

