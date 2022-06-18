A couple’s idea to bring the husband’s German mother-in-law to live in China sparked a debate about the decision. Photo: SCMP composite
‘My mum was a bit worried’: reality show idea to bring German mother-in-law to China to live with couple sparks national debate

  • The couple, who lives in China, wanted to convince the husband’s mother to move to the country and live with them
  • The situation sparked a debate about whether it would be worth such a risk to make the mother move from Germany

