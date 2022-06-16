A ‘charming danger’: woman poisoned by toxic flower common in China that she held in her mouth while taking a selfie. Photo: Handout
‘Charming danger’: Chinese social media meltdown as 290 million view post about a poisonous tree flower popular with photo enthusiasts

  • The ubiquitous oleander tree looks harmless but its flowers, leaves, twigs and stem contain a poison that can kill, say experts
  • Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, electrolyte disorder and muscle weakness, all of which can be caused by simply holding the plant in your hand

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 3:00pm, 16 Jun, 2022

