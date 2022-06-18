A Tibetan tour guide becomes an internet celebrity by donning ancient costumes to promote tourism and is praised for his ‘good looks’. Photo: Handout
Handsome returns: China tourism official with ‘movie-star good looks’ becomes internet sensation after donning ancient costumes to promote home city
- Recent videos uploaded by the 50-year-old have earned almost 14 million likes.
- Liu Hong is the latest in a string of Chinese officials to leverage the internet to boost tourism
