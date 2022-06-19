Tea surface bearing patterns made by Zhang Zhifeng, a tea artist from east China’s Fujian province. Photo: Handout
Hit TV show brings back forgotten ancient Chinese ceremony involving intricate calligraphy and patterns in whipped tea

  • Chabaixi, literally meaning ‘a hundred tricks with tea’, has gained overnight popularity after being featured in a popular Chinese period drama
  • It was previously only known and mastered by a small group of tea enthusiasts, until TV show A Dream of Splendour featured it in an episode

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 19 Jun, 2022

