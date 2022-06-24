A Chinese woman’s complaint about a topless X-ray by a male doctor starts social media debate in China. Photo: Handout
Woman’s anger over topless hospital X-ray by male doctor who got a week suspension starts heated debate in China and her post gets 130 million views
- A hospital in China requiring patients to remove clothing during X-ray exams is the subject of an online furore after a woman said she felt violated
- The woman said she told the doctor her bra contained no underwire and did not need removal, and that she was not offered a covering gown
