A chinese woman took her toddler to her graduation (left) and a 12-year-old boy helped a youngster home (right). Photo: SCMP composite
Love and courage in China: woman proves children don’t get in the way of goals, 12-year-old helps minor get home and son builds 700kg bust to honour father
- A woman was lauded for graduating from university while raising a toddler and bringing him on stage with her
- A 12-year-old boy found a lost 5-year-old on the side of the road and took him to his mother with the help of the police
Follow your favourite topic and get notified