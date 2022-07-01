Police in China help a baby who was hit in the head from a cob of corn thrown off a high-rise roof. Photo: SCMP composite
Chinese police detain woman who threw cob of corn off high-rise roof, hitting baby in the head
- Police compared saliva from the corn with DNA taken from five households that bought corn that day
- The baby was injured but is now in stable condition
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Police in China help a baby who was hit in the head from a cob of corn thrown off a high-rise roof. Photo: SCMP composite