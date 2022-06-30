Professional test taker: student receives US$300,000 in prize money after being admitted to top Chinese university twice stirs debate over reward practices. Photo: Handout
Professional test taker: student receives US$300,000 in prize money after being admitted to top Chinese university twice stirs debate over reward practices. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Trending in China

China education: ‘professional test taker’ declined Peking University twice to resit entrance exam for more prize money investigated

  • Many private secondary schools in China use cash incentives to lure high-scoring students to enrol and re-take the gaokao university entrance exam
  • There are no rules against these students, known as ‘professional test takers’ but the case has reignited debate over the reward practice

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:37pm, 30 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Professional test taker: student receives US$300,000 in prize money after being admitted to top Chinese university twice stirs debate over reward practices. Photo: Handout
Professional test taker: student receives US$300,000 in prize money after being admitted to top Chinese university twice stirs debate over reward practices. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE