‘Ugly but cute’ stuffed toy in China based on 2000-year-old bronze horse artefact from East Han dynasty a hit with consumers
- Designated as China’s national tourism symbol by travel authorities over 20 years ago, the bronze artefact is well known the world over
- Described as ‘ugly but lovely’ and ‘stress-relieving’, the stuffed toy has sold out both online and offline and people have had to order 25 days in advance
