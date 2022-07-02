Five-year-old Chinese girl using dad’s US$75,000 camera to film wildlife for a school project wows 110 million online. Photo: Weibo
Cute video of five-year-old daughter of Chinese photo-videographer carting around US$75,000 camera to film school wildlife project wows 180 million online
- It’s Meng Meng’s first attempt to use the camera to complete her kindergarten assignment on ‘observation of small animals’
- Her father is a professional photo-videographer who was the overall winner of the 2019 China Drone Imaging Competition
