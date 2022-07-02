‘Surrounded by love’: uncle dressed as Bumblebee robot from Transformers fanchise picks up nephew from school as a surprise before summer break. Photo: Weibo
Man in Bumblebee Transformers costume to surprise disabled nephew startles parents at Chinese kindergarten
- A man wearing a bright yellow and black robot costume resembling Transformers character Bumblebee shocked parents at a kindergarten
- The man’s nephew, nicknamed Sensen, was born without a left hand and his uncle likes to do spontaneous things to surprise him
